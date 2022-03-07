© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

M&T Bank closes its deal to acquire Connecticut's People’s United

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published March 7, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST
The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve voted unanimously to approve the $7.6 billion deal for the merger between M&T Bank and People’s United Bank on Friday. The deal is expected to close in several weeks.

Once completed, the combined company will create a franchise with nearly $200 billion in assets and a network of more than 1,100 branches and over 2,000 ATMs across 12 states. About 157 of those branches will be located in Connecticut.

As part of the merger, People's United's current headquarters in Bridgeport will become the New England regional headquarters for M&T.

M&T has 10 branches in Connecticut, including in Fairfield.

Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
