Advocates push for increased investment in the Connecticut public sector

State employees and lawmakers say Connecticut needs to invest more in public services to bridge the state’s racial and economic gap.

The average income of a Black Connecticut resident is about two thirds of what white residents make. But data shows the gap is much narrower among state employees.

Rob Baril is the president of SEIU 1199, one of several unions that called this week for the state to fill vacancies and commit more funding.

“Without a public sector, folks are left without access to basic goods like housing, health care, education, transportation and of course employment itself is a racial justice issue,” Baril said.

Advocates said the state should also put in new anti-bias policies, fund professional development for people of color and hire an ombudsman focused on racial justice.