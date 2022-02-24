Group that sued Connecticut over its mask mandate disbands

A group that sued the state of Connecticut over its mask mandates is disbanding.

Founders of the Connecticut Freedom Alliance said they’ll focus their attention on their national organization, We the Patriots USA. Both entities were parties to the lawsuit filed in 2020. A state Superior Court judge upheld the mandate last year.

The founders said they won’t officially dissolve the group until their school mask lawsuit is heard by the Connecticut Supreme Court. The group also has a lawsuit in state Superior Court seeking to reinstate a religious exemption for vaccine mandates.

Connecticut’s school mask mandate is set to end on Feb. 28 due to a decline in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.