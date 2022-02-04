© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut snowboarder must sit out Olympics due to injury

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published February 4, 2022 at 9:33 AM EST
Sochi Olympics Medals Ceremony Snowboard Men
David Goldman
/
Associated Press
Men's snowboard cross bronze medalist Alex Deibold of the United States smiles during the medals ceremony at the 2014 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2014, in Sochi, Russia.

The Winter Olympic Games officially began Thursday, but one high-profile local competitor from Connecticut has withdrawn due to an injury.

American snowboarder Alex Deibold said he’s heartbroken to miss this year’s games.

The 35-year-old Branford native suffered a head injury at a World Cup race last weekend in Italy and will need extended time to recover.

Peter Foley, Deibold’s coach, said he’s a huge asset to the team, yet disappointed that he will not be able to compete in Beijing.

Deibold has recorded six top-three finishes at World Cup races in his career and has been a member of five World Championship U.S. snowboard teams.

He won a bronze medal at the 2014 games in Russia.

Tags

Connecticut NewsOlympicsMichael LyleConnecticut
Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and is most often heard during Morning Edition and 1A.
See stories by Michael Lyle Jr.