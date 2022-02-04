Connecticut snowboarder must sit out Olympics due to injury

The Winter Olympic Games officially began Thursday, but one high-profile local competitor from Connecticut has withdrawn due to an injury.

American snowboarder Alex Deibold said he’s heartbroken to miss this year’s games.

The 35-year-old Branford native suffered a head injury at a World Cup race last weekend in Italy and will need extended time to recover.

Peter Foley, Deibold’s coach, said he’s a huge asset to the team, yet disappointed that he will not be able to compete in Beijing.

Deibold has recorded six top-three finishes at World Cup races in his career and has been a member of five World Championship U.S. snowboard teams.

He won a bronze medal at the 2014 games in Russia.