Connecticut News

Connecticut health officials sound the alarm on student mental health

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published February 2, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST
Classroom desks
Emory Maiden
/
Flickr

More than 150 schools in Connecticut need help with a mental health crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health officials found schools in 21 cities and towns across the state need more mental health support systems, according to Hearst Connecticut Media. Waterbury topped the list — 29 schools in the city need more help. Both Bridgeport and New Haven also have more than 20 schools on the list.

The report comes from a task force run by the State Department of Public Health. It was set up to see what schools in the state could use primary care facilities or other in-school health centers. It has a special focus on the COVID-19 pandemic.

