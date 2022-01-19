Court hearings delayed indefinitely for lawyer charged in connection with Dulos disappearance

One of the two remaining defendants charged in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos will have all court hearings put off indefinitely after a judge put the case on the trial list on Tuesday.

Kent Mawhinney, the lawyer and personal friend of Fotis Dulos, appeared in a virtual hearing with Stamford Judge John Blawie.

Hearst Connecticut Media reports the judge said there would be no need to schedule future case hearings unless a new motion is filed.

Mawhinney has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in the May 2019 death and disappearance of New Canaan mother-of-five Jennifer Dulos.

Her husband, Fotis Dulos, had denied any involvement in killing his wife. He died after an apparent suicide attempt in January of 2020.

The former girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, Michelle Troconis, has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and is scheduled to be back in court next month.

Also, court records show the estate of Fotis Dulos has been declared insolvent, and there is no money left for his five children.