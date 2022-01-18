© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Reform advocates renew a push to ban solitary confinement in Connecticut prisons

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published January 18, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST
prison_ccmatthiasmuller_160324.jpg
Matthias Müller
/
Flickr

Prison reform advocates want the upcoming Connecticut legislative session to prioritize the elimination of solitary confinement in state prisons. The session starts on February 9. 

Hope Metcalf, a Yale Law School professor, said Connecticut lawmakers need to work on ending what she calls “torture” in state prisons.

“Under international law, every state has an obligation not only not to torture but to prevent torture. And how do you prevent torture? You prevent torture by bringing sunshine and light and air — meaning the public — in. And so oversight is absolutely essential piers to ensure the humanity of a system,” Metcalf said.

The measure, backed by Stop Solitary CT, was vetoed by Governor Ned Lamont last year. It would have also increased oversight of the Department of Correction. 

Lamont wrote in his veto message that the legislation places unreasonable and dangerous limits on the use of restraints.

David McGuire, the executive director of ACLU Connecticut, said this year the legislation has more support. 

“I believe this is the best chance, this next session, to really get some independent oversight through and force the governor to do the right thing,” McGuire said.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutPrison ReformClare Secrist
Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
See stories by Clare Secrist