A lawsuit alleges that New Haven's police chief is serving illegally

A lawsuit claims the acting police chief of New Haven, Connecticut, is serving illegally in the role.

Acting Police Chief Renee Dominguez was appointed in June of last year. The lawsuit by a local pastor says the city only allows her to serve as acting chief for six months — meaning she’s been illegally holding the job since January 1.

Mayor Justin Elicker has said he’s legally allowed to keep Dominguez on because he submitted her to the Board of Alders for confirmation, according to the New Haven Independent .

The board rejected Dominguez for permanent chief last month. Elicker said the city will hold a nationwide search for a permanent chief.