Lamont announces a windfall for Connecticut offshore wind

Governor Ned Lamont said Connecticut has been awarded a half a million dollars to continue planning to strengthen the offshore wind industry.

The money is part of the American Rescue Plan Act’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge. Other states across the country are competing for federal dollars.

A coalition of industry leaders and the state submitted six projects that support manufacturing, training and education programs, and would provide waterfront industrial sites for the production and operation of wind turbines.

This first round of funding allows Connecticut to expand on those proposals. Funding in round two could bring in up to $100 million for the state to put those plans into action. The state said it plans to partner with Massachusetts and Rhode Island in joint projects going forward.