Sports betting gives a boost to Connecticut's state lottery

The Connecticut Lottery Corporation said it’s giving the state $30 million more this month compared to a similar period last year.

Officials said Lottery games have made more than $600 million in sales in the last five months.

The Lottery is operated on behalf of the state. After costs and expenses, the rest of the money goes into the state’s general fund.

A member of the board credited scratch off games for doing the most business.

Lottery officials also said sports betting saw steady growth throughout November, punctuated by a big day of mobile betting on Thanksgiving. They said they want to hear from local businesses interested in hosting in-person sport betting.

The Connecticut Lottery has nine retail sports betting locations across the state, so far. They're legally allotted 15.

Chairman Rob Simmelkjaer said the Lottery will give special consideration to applicants from under-represented groups.

“Minority business owners, females as well — we are definitely hoping to see some applications from under-represented groups because we want to have a group of retail establishments and ownership groups that reflect the population of our state,” Simmelkjaer said.