Connecticut News

New Haven officials OK vaccinations for kids 5 to 11

WSHU | By Eda Uzunlar
Published November 16, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST
A COVID-19 vaccine being prepared at the New York State drive-thru vaccination site at Plattsburgh International Airport.
Office of N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo
/

The New Haven Health Department in Connecticut gave the green light to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 starting on Tuesday.

The go-ahead arrived as New Haven Children’s hospital said that COVID-related hospitalizations for children are increasing both in the city and across the United States.

The FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for young kids in late October. The Moderna vaccine is still under review for the same age range. Kids in New Haven can get the shot with or without an appointment for free at the New Haven Health Department.

Connecticut NewsCOVID-19 VaccineEda UzunlarConnecticutNew HavenCOVID-19
Eda Uzunlar
Originally from South Dakota, Eda Uzunlar is a first generation Turkish-American and student at Yale University. Her work has appeared in NPR, Reveal, the Solutions Journalism Network, High Country News, and Wyoming-based news outlets.
