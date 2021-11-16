New Haven officials OK vaccinations for kids 5 to 11

The New Haven Health Department in Connecticut gave the green light to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 starting on Tuesday.

The go-ahead arrived as New Haven Children’s hospital said that COVID-related hospitalizations for children are increasing both in the city and across the United States.

The FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for young kids in late October. The Moderna vaccine is still under review for the same age range. Kids in New Haven can get the shot with or without an appointment for free at the New Haven Health Department.