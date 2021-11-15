Yale Peabody Museum will reopen in 2024 — and offer free admission going forward

The Yale Peabody Museum — currently under renovation — will be free to the public when it reopens in 2024. And the university said it will stay free forever.

The museum closed in 2018 for its first major renovation in nearly a century. The project was funded by a $160 million donation from billionaire environmentalist Edward Bass.

Yale said when the museum reopens, the it will be 50% larger — with a new gallery, courtyard and education center.

The Peabody’s director said free admission is a step toward becoming a more accessible and welcoming institution.