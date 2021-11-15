© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Yale Peabody Museum will reopen in 2024 — and offer free admission going forward

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published November 15, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST
yalepeabody_yalepeabody_190415.jpg
Courtesy of Yale Peabody Museum
/
The Yale Peabody Museum

The Yale Peabody Museum — currently under renovation — will be free to the public when it reopens in 2024. And the university said it will stay free forever.

The museum closed in 2018 for its first major renovation in nearly a century. The project was funded by a $160 million donation from billionaire environmentalist Edward Bass.

Yale said when the museum reopens, the it will be 50% larger — with a new gallery, courtyard and education center.

The Peabody’s director said free admission is a step toward becoming a more accessible and welcoming institution.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutYale UniversityPeabody MuseumDavis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin