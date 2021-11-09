© 2021 WSHU
Blumenthal, with two Republicans, sponsors a bill for action on Afghanistan

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published November 9, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut is pushing a bill that would help Afghan allies and Americans still trapped in Afghanistan.

Blumenthal said hundreds of U.S. citizens and thousands of allies continue to seek a way out, months after the U.S. military left and the Taliban retook the country.

“We have a moral imperative to enable them to evacuate a country where they are at serious risk of torture and murder because they sided with us,” he said. “They protected our troops and diplomats; they put their lives on the line for us.”

Blumenthal said his bill would require the state department to take certain steps — including fast tracking documents like visas to help people leave the country.

Blumenthal’s co-sponsors are both Republicans, Senators Lindsay Graham of South Carolina and Jodi Ernst of Iowa.

