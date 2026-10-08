You and I

Saturday, November 7, 7:30 PM (Doors 7 PM)

Cabaret Show: 7:30 – 9 PM

Open Mic: 9 – 10:30 PM

Tickets $45

Featuring:

Charlie Widmer, Performer

Eric Trudell, Musical Director

The Art of Cabaret continues on Saturday, November 7th with an extraordinarily eclectic evening of songs by Connecticut’s State Troubadour, Charlie Widmer. Charlie is an award-winning singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer whose career is defined by the rare ability to navigate the worlds of Opera, Bluegrass, Pop, and Jazz with equal mastery. His act, You and I, features a range of material that will leave you in awe of his talent. He’s joined by the very gifted pianist and music director, Eric Trudell.

Join in on the fun! The main show will be followed by an open mic.

The Art of Cabaret

If you’re a fan of the American Musical Theater, you’ve probably heard of the genre known as Cabaret. Cabaret offers audiences a chance to hear performers, many of them steeped in theater practices and repertory, in a relaxed and intimate setting. Cabaret is all about a singer’s connection with you, the audience. It’s all about ‘breaking the fourth wall’-and that’s the excitement inherent in this format.