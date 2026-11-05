Yale Symphony Presents: Spirits of America at 250

The Yale Symphony Orchestra (YSO) continues its 2026-27 season with "Spirits of America at 250," a special concert on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 7:30 pm in Woolsey Hall. YSO Director Elizabeth Askren leads the program with guest conductor Thomas C. Duffy, joined by Grammy-winning ensemble Eighth Blackbird and the Greater New Haven Community Chorus, directed by Alysoun Kegel.

The program features:

Joan Tower – Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 1

Margaret Bonds – Montgomery Variations (1, 2, 4, and 7)

Kinds of Kings – Nine Mothers, Mvmt 3

Thomas C. Duffy – Corpus Callosum

Gabriela Lena Frank – Apu: Tone Poem for Orchestra

Charles Ives – New England Holidays: Thanksgiving and Forefathers' Day

'We are all haunted. We live with the ghosts of our ancestors, the spirits of the natural world, and the specters of our choices and their consequences. These presences accompany us individually and collectively, shaping our memories, identities, and aspirations. The Yale Symphony Orchestra's Spirits of America at 250 concert explores the many hauntings that animate our nation. [...] As our country concludes its 250th anniversary, these works invite us both as individuals and citizens to listen to the spirits that inhabit our lives and continue to shape us. Who have we been? Who are we today? Who will we choose to become?' - Elizabeth Askren, Director of the Yale Symphony Orchestra and Associate Professor Adjunct at the Yale School of Music

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Can't make it in person? The concert will be livestreamed ---> https://livestream.yale.edu/

