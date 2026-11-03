Write It Down Or Improvise?
Write It Down Or Improvise?
Write It Down Or Improvise?
Jazz Meets Classical
Sunday, December 6, 2 PM (Doors 1 PM)
Tickets: $45
Featuring:
Lana Auerbach, violin
Miriam Liske Doorandish, cello
Andrew Levine, piano
David Morgan, piano
The impact of jazz on American Classical and Theater music is deep and rich, and in this meeting of two trios- one jazz, one classical- we will explore how jazz has entered the classical world through a host of composers who are comfortable crossing boundaries.
The Granite
$45
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Granite
hello@thegranitechurch.org
The Granite
5 N. Main StreetRedding, Connecticut 06896
hello@thegranitechurch.org