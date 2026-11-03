Write It Down Or Improvise?

Jazz Meets Classical

Sunday, December 6, 2 PM (Doors 1 PM)

Tickets: $45

Featuring:

Lana Auerbach, violin

Miriam Liske Doorandish, cello

Andrew Levine, piano

David Morgan, piano

The impact of jazz on American Classical and Theater music is deep and rich, and in this meeting of two trios- one jazz, one classical- we will explore how jazz has entered the classical world through a host of composers who are comfortable crossing boundaries.