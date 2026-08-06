Windham-Campbell Staged Readings

Experience the vital storytelling of 2026 Windham-Campbell Prize recipients Christina Anderson and S. Shakthidharan during an evening of staged readings. Students from the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale produce and host this event, presenting selected scenes from the acclaimed work of both playwrights. This unique collaboration offers an opportunity to witness powerful new work brought to life by the next generation of theatrical talent. Offered in conjunction with the Donald Windham–Sandy M. Campbell Literature Prizes, Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library, Yale University.