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Windham-Campbell Readings

Windham-Campbell Readings

Conclude the 2026 Windham-Campbell Prizes Festival with our cherished traditional finale: an evening of readings by all eight of this year’s prize recipients. This is a rare opportunity to hear directly from the voices that are shaping contemporary literature as they share excerpts from their celebrated works. In a powerful and inspiring end to a week of literary celebrations, join us to experience the breadth and depth of talent from our 2026 honorees: Joyelle McSweeney, Karen Solie, Kei Miller, Lucy Sante, Christina Anderson, S. Shakthidharan, Gwendoline Riley, and Adam Ehrlich Sachs. Offered in conjunction with the Donald Windham–Sandy M. Campbell Literature Prizes, Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library, Yale University. Michael Kelleher, Director of the Windham-Campbell Prizes, moderates the program.

Enter the Yale University Art Gallery’s Robert L. McNeil, Jr., Lecture Hall at 201 York Street.

Yale University Art Gallery
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Yale University Art Gallery
(203) 432-0600
Yale University Art Gallery
1111 Chapel Street
New Haven, Connecticut 06511