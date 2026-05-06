Will Evans

Saturday, May 23 at 8 PM (Doors at 7 PM)

Tickets: $35 ($40 at the door)

Will Evans creates music as an open invitation—to drop your guard, tune in, and move through the world a little more freely. Rooted in folk tradition yet unconfined by genre, his songs blend thoughtful, quotable lyrics with sunlit grooves and global textures, encouraging listeners to reconnect with their most honest selves. Based in Rhode Island, the singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist has built a devoted following by pairing sound with intention, most notably through his Kind Folk community, which turns shows into shared experiences of kindness, charity, and collective uplift.

Known for his dynamic live performances, Evans weaves together acoustic guitar, handpan, didgeridoo, beatboxing, and percussion to create a fluid, organic sound that feels both grounded and expansive. His 2025 release The Wild Unknown pushes that vision further, exploring the crossroads of contemporary folk, electronica, and rock, with collaborations from artists like Tristan Prettyman, Dirtwire, and Moontricks.

From sold-out rooms across the U.S. and Europe to stages shared with Crosby & Nash, Grace Potter, Bruce Hornsby, Dirtwire, Trevor Hall, and Railroad Earth, Will Evans continues to build a musical space where connection comes first—and everyone belongs.