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Wicked Strange New England with Emmy-nominated host and writer Jeff Berlanger

Wicked Strange New England with Emmy-nominated host and writer Jeff Berlanger

New England is a strange place full of ghosts, monsters, aliens, weird history, and roadside oddities that make this region like no other.

For more than 25 years, Jeff Belanger has been exploring the unexplained. He’s one of the world’s foremost storytellers and researchers of lore and legends.

Jeff is the award-winning, Emmy-nominated host, writer, and producer of the New England Legends series on PBS and Amazon Prime, and is the author of over a dozen books. He also hosts the popular New England Legends weekly podcast, which has garnered more than 6 million downloads.

Drawing from hundreds of strange tales Belanger has chronicled over the years, this program offers a different set of stories every time it’s offered.

This will be a night you won’t forget!

Milford Public Library
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Milford Public Library
203-783-3399
cangeli@milfordct.gov
http://milfordlibrary.org

Artist Group Info

Jeff Berlanger
jeff@jeffberlanger.com
https://jeffbelanger.com/
Milford Public Library
57 New Haven Avenue
Milford, Connecticut 06460
203-783-3399
cangeli@milfodct.gov
http://milfordlibrary.org