Why Not Theatre - What You Won’t Do For Love

“What’s love got to do with it?” A lot, according to David Suzuki.

After a lifetime devoted to activism, internationally renowned environmentalists David Suzuki and Tara Cullis take the stage in an intimate and inspiring theatre experience. In a behind-the-scenes look at a life shaped by deep love, commitment, and the courage to act, they reflect on their extraordinary 50-year partnership in life and activism.

Honest, warm, and thought-provoking, David and Tara share captivating stories, powerful insights, and heartfelt moments of humor as they celebrate their love for each other, their love of the planet, and love’s capacity to inspire action. They will be joined onstage by actors (and real-life couple) Miriam Fernandes and Sturla Alvsvaag.

Why Not Theatre is a Toronto-based company with an international reputation for creating cutting-edge, cross-cultural theatre, and for facilitating opportunities for underrepresented artists. Why Not Theatre is led by Co-Artistic Directors Miriam Fernandes and Ravi Jain and Executive Director Karen Tisch.

Award-winning geneticist and broadcaster David Suzuki became familiar to audiences around the world as host of CBC TV’s The Nature of Things. From 1969 to 2001, he was a faculty member at the University of British Columbia and is currently professor emeritus. An award-winning writer and former faculty member of Harvard University, Tara Cullis has been a key player in environmental movements in the Amazon, Southeast Asia, Japan, and British Columbia.