Westport Woman's Club Annual Clothing + Accessories Sale

Get ready to shop 'til you drop. The Westport Woman's Club's Annual Epic Clothing & Accessories Sale, with proceeds benefiting local charities and nonprofits throughout Fairfield County will take place:

Friday, Nov. 13: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (early bird entry at 9 a.m. for only $10)

Saturday, Nov. 14: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 15: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (final day - 1/2 price sale)

