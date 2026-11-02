Westport Woman's Club Annual Clothing + Accessories Sale
Westport Woman's Club Annual Clothing + Accessories Sale
Get ready to shop 'til you drop. The Westport Woman's Club's Annual Epic Clothing & Accessories Sale, with proceeds benefiting local charities and nonprofits throughout Fairfield County will take place:
Friday, Nov. 13: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (early bird entry at 9 a.m. for only $10)
Saturday, Nov. 14: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 15: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (final day - 1/2 price sale)
Westport Woman's Club
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Nov 15, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Westport Woman's Club
203-227-4240
wwc@westportwomansclub.org
Artist Group Info
ginachristie1@gmail.com
Westport Woman's Club
44 Imperial AvenueWestport, Connecticut 06880
203-227-4240
wwc@westportwomansclub.org