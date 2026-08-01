Westport Community Band - FREE CONCERT

FREE TICKET SHOW | WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 | 7.00PM SHOW / DOORS 6:00PM

Rescheduled from 7/7

Free tickets may be reserved in advance via Levittpavilion.com.

Reminders: Free tickets are also issued via the Box Office which opens 2-hours before show time on show days (based on available supplies). If all available public-facing free tickets are distributed in advance, season members receive priority access to a limited supply of free tickets (this "member reserve" of free tickets is based on limited supplies, while supplies last).

The Westport Community Band, founded in 1977, is composed of adult musicians from Fairfield and Westchester Counties, who represent a wide variety of professional backgrounds and bring diverse musical experiences to the group. All share an interest in exploring challenging concert band literature, improving individual technique, and creating music as an ensemble, while bringing excellent entertainment to our audiences and enjoyment to ourselves.

Under the direction of Sal LaRusso, former director of bands for Weston High School, the sixty piece group performs a wide variety of music including concert band compositions, show tunes, marches, pop, and classical.

The Levitt Pavilion Season includes over 50 shows presented free-of-charge (free-ticket shows) - as well as our Stars on Tour paid-ticket series and Gala - to fill your spring, summer and fall with music, performing arts and more. SIGN UP FOR OUR ENEWS TO STAY TUNED!

TERMS: Claiming a ticket or being a guest at the venue is an agreement to comply with all of the venue’s discretionary rules and safety protocols which are subject to change at any time. Please read all info at Levittpavilion.com before claiming ticket(s). Note: Policies vary from show to show; please read guidelines specific to the show you are planning to attend.

levittpavilion.com

SEPTEMBER 16, 2026 | 7.00PM