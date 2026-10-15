Wesleyan Potters 71st Annual Sale: Spotlight on the Arts

Shining a light on unique handmade pieces in pottery, jewelry, fiber, glass, wood, stone, and more, created by talented local artists

Please join us for our 71st Annual Sale ~ Spotlight on the Arts, opening Friday, November 27 and running through Thursday December 24, 2026.

Our Annual Sale is one of the oldest juried craft shows in New England, representing fine quality works by over 200 local and nationally known craftspeople. We encourage visitors to shop in our working studio and discover a wide variety of artisanal finds.

2026 Annual Sale hours:

Opening Day: Friday, November 27, 2026, 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Open Daily: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00p.m.

Closing Day: Thursday, December 24, 2026, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Free Parking is available in the lot at the rear of the building and can be accessed from Birdsey Ave.

Wesleyan Potters is a non-profit school and cooperative guild formed in 1948 to promote the learning and development of craft skills.

For further information, contact Wesleyan Potters at 860-347-5925 or follow us on social media on Facebook and Instagram.