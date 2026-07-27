We Met at Grossinger’s is an immersive journey through the Jewish Catskills—once known as the Borscht Belt—reviving the iconic resort that inspired Dirty Dancing and defined an era of Jewish American life and entertainment.

Throughout decades of prejudice stifling the integration of Jewish immigrants in America, the Borscht Belt in the Catskills provided an oasis of belonging, and Grossinger’s Resort and Hotel was the crown jewel. The real-life inspiration for the setting of the 1987 classic film Dirty Dancing, Grossinger’s provided both a physical and mental getaway where Jews—and others from marginalized communities—needing a break from NYC could relax.

The resort’s growing reputation attracted a wide variety of comedians, athletes, and political figures, including Mel Brooks, Jerry Seinfeld, Jackie Robinson and Eleanor Roosevelt.

Award-winning filmmaker Paula Eiselt (Aftershock, 93Queen), Producer Robert Friedman, and Mitchell Grossinger Etess – former President and CEO of the Mohegan, and a subject in the film – host an audience chat and Q&A.

Special Garde Exhibit by the Catskills Borscht Belt Museum

Directed by: Paula Eiselt

Documentary, USA, 2026