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Watch Me Walk

Watch Me Walk

Anne has a disease you’ve probably never heard of, and that doesn’t have a cure. Her doctor says it shouldn’t define her, but she’s going to define it for you. Direct from a critically acclaimed Off-Broadway run, Watch Me Walk is a hilarious and biting new play about disability, pity, and family mythologies that will stay with you long after the curtain—or Anne—falls.

Yale Repertory Theater
$20-65
08:00 PM - 09:03 PM, every day through Dec 05, 2026.
Get Tickets
Yale Repertory Theater
1120 Chapel St
New Haven, Connecticut 06510
2034321234
yalerep@yale.edu
https://yalerep.org/productions/the-inspector/