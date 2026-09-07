Watch Me Walk
Watch Me Walk
Anne has a disease you’ve probably never heard of, and that doesn’t have a cure. Her doctor says it shouldn’t define her, but she’s going to define it for you. Direct from a critically acclaimed Off-Broadway run, Watch Me Walk is a hilarious and biting new play about disability, pity, and family mythologies that will stay with you long after the curtain—or Anne—falls.
Yale Repertory Theater
$20-65
08:00 PM - 09:03 PM, every day through Dec 05, 2026.
Yale Repertory Theater
1120 Chapel StNew Haven, Connecticut 06510
2034321234
yalerep@yale.edu