On December 7, 1941 the attack on Pearl Harbor left much of America’s battleship fleet damaged, burning, and sunk in the harbor. Many believed they would never sail again. Instead, American engineers, shipyard workers, and sailors carried out one of the greatest salvage/rebuilding efforts in naval history. Hear the story of this great military comeback through historic photographs and firsthand accounts. With Michael Rodgers. This is a Zoom presentation that will be shown in the library or can be viewed from home. In-person viewing: No registration required. For additional information, please call the library at 631-567-5079 or visit our website.