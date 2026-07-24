Villa Coco: Andrew Sean Greer

Presented by BookHampton and Guild Hall

One of the Most Anticipated Books of 2026 at People, Esquire, TIME Magazine, Oprah Daily, Today.com, Brit + Co, Alta Journal, Barnes & Noble, Lit Hub, and The Seattle Times.

“No one writing in English is funnier or more charming than Andrew Greer. Every sentence in this novel sings.” —David Sedaris

Pulitzer Prize–winning author Andrew Sean Greer (Less) joins us to celebrate his new novel, Villa Coco.

Hailed as the “Future Undisputed Book of Summer 2026,” Villa Coco is a dazzling, sun-soaked ode to life, love, friendship—and focaccia. In this magical, madcap tale, a broke and directionless young American takes on a mysterious role at the Tuscan villa of a formidable nonagenarian baronessa known as Coco. Charged with cataloguing her vast collection, he instead navigates eccentric tasks, a parade of colorful guests, and Coco’s audacious final plan: to reunite with the lost love of her life before it’s too late.

With wit and emotional depth, Greer delivers a joyful, deeply felt story about purpose, connection, and chosen family.

Book signing will follow. Moderator to be announced.

Book included with ticket.