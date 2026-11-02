Veterans Day Recognition Service — Roslyn Presbyterian Church

Roslyn Presbyterian Church invites veterans, their families, and the entire community to a special Veterans Day Recognition Service on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 10:00 AM. The service will feature patriotic hymns, special music, and recognition of veterans by name. Refreshments will be served immediately afterward. Admission is free and everyone is welcome. Veterans wishing to be recognized in the printed bulletin may email roslynpresbyterianoffice@gmail.com. An RSVP by November 10 is appreciated but not required. Information: 516-621-3139 or www.roslynchurch.com.