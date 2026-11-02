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Veterans Day Recognition Service — Roslyn Presbyterian Church

Veterans Day Recognition Service — Roslyn Presbyterian Church

Roslyn Presbyterian Church invites veterans, their families, and the entire community to a special Veterans Day Recognition Service on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 10:00 AM. The service will feature patriotic hymns, special music, and recognition of veterans by name. Refreshments will be served immediately afterward. Admission is free and everyone is welcome. Veterans wishing to be recognized in the printed bulletin may email roslynpresbyterianoffice@gmail.com. An RSVP by November 10 is appreciated but not required. Information: 516-621-3139 or www.roslynchurch.com.

Roslyn Presbyterian Church
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Roslyn Presbyterian Church
5166213139
rolsynpresbyterian4veterans@gmail.com
www.roslynchurch.com
Roslyn Presbyterian Church
140 East Broadway
Roslyn, New York 11576
5166213139
roslynpresbyterian4veterans@gmail.com
www.roslynchurch.com