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University Orchestra at Stony Brook University

University Orchestra at Stony Brook University

The University Orchestra will present a concert on Tuesday, November 10 at Staller Center for the Arts – Main Stage at 7:30 p.m. Conducted by Susan Deaver, the University Orchestra will perform Verdi Overture to Nabucco, Debussy “Fetes” from Nocturnes and Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 1 in
G minor, Op. 13 “Winter Dreams”. Featured soloist is Aidan Mussaleen, winner of the 2026 Undergraduate Concerto Competition, who will perform Vladimir Cosma’s Euphonium Concerto (1st movement). The University Orchestra is a 70-member ensemble of undergraduate students from Stony Brook University.

For further information about the University Orchestra, contact the Stony Brook Department of Music at 631.632-7330 or visit their website at https://www.stonybrook.edu/music

Staller Center
Tickets are $15/10 Seniors (62+)/$5 Students).
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

University Orchestra - Department of Music at Stony Brook University
(631) 632-7330
susan.deaver@stonybrook.edu
https://www.stonybrook.edu/music

Artist Group Info

University Orchestra at Stony Brook University
susan.deaver@stonybrook.edu
https://www.stonybrook.edu/commcms/music/ensembles/university_orchestra
Staller Center
100 Nicolls Rd
Stony Brook, New York 11794-0001
(631) 632-ARTS
stallercenter_boxoffice@stonybrook.edu
https://www.stonybrook.edu/music/