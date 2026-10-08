University Orchestra at Stony Brook University

The University Orchestra will present a concert on Tuesday, November 10 at Staller Center for the Arts – Main Stage at 7:30 p.m. Conducted by Susan Deaver, the University Orchestra will perform Verdi Overture to Nabucco, Debussy “Fetes” from Nocturnes and Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 1 in

G minor, Op. 13 “Winter Dreams”. Featured soloist is Aidan Mussaleen, winner of the 2026 Undergraduate Concerto Competition, who will perform Vladimir Cosma’s Euphonium Concerto (1st movement). The University Orchestra is a 70-member ensemble of undergraduate students from Stony Brook University.

For further information about the University Orchestra, contact the Stony Brook Department of Music at 631.632-7330 or visit their website at https://www.stonybrook.edu/music