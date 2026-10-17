‘Twisted Sister’ Costume Designer Suzette Guilot-Snider to be Inducted into LIMEHOF on Nov. 14th

Fashion Designer Suzette Guilot-Snider, will be inducted into the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) at their Stony Brook Village location (97 Main Street) on Saturday, November 14th at 8:30pm. Her husband, Twisted Sister lead singer and LIMEHOF Inductee Dee Snider will officially induct her. The event is open to the public with limited tickets available on LIMEHOF's website https://www.limusichalloffame.org/

Since 2006, LIMEHOF has inducted over 130 Long Islanders from the music industry including music agents, venues, producers, executives and other supportive industry individuals in the past. Suzette will be the first costume designer to be inducted and her contribution to the music industry is equally as impassive as a trail blazing designer and artist who has shaped the music industry.

For updates on this event and more information, please visit https://www.limusichalloffame.org/