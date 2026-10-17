© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

‘Twisted Sister’ Costume Designer Suzette Guilot-Snider to be Inducted into LIMEHOF on Nov. 14th

‘Twisted Sister’ Costume Designer Suzette Guilot-Snider to be Inducted into LIMEHOF on Nov. 14th

Fashion Designer Suzette Guilot-Snider, will be inducted into the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) at their Stony Brook Village location (97 Main Street) on Saturday, November 14th at 8:30pm. Her husband, Twisted Sister lead singer and LIMEHOF Inductee Dee Snider will officially induct her. The event is open to the public with limited tickets available on LIMEHOF's website https://www.limusichalloffame.org/

Since 2006, LIMEHOF has inducted over 130 Long Islanders from the music industry including music agents, venues, producers, executives and other supportive industry individuals in the past. Suzette will be the first costume designer to be inducted and her contribution to the music industry is equally as impassive as a trail blazing designer and artist who has shaped the music industry.

For updates on this event and more information, please visit https://www.limusichalloffame.org/

Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame
see website for ticket details
08:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame
(631) 689-5888
info@limusichalloffame.org
https://www.limusichalloffame.org/museum/
Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame
97 Main Street
Stony Brook , New York 11970
(631) 689-5888
info@limusichalloffame.org
https://www.limusichalloffame.org/museum/