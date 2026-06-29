Twilight Concert Series: Old School 203

The 2026 Twilight Concert Series at the historic Pardee-Morris House will continue July 8, 2026, with Old School 203’s high-energy blend of classic rock and pop from the 60s, 70s and 80s that will keep the crowd dancing and singing along.

Grounds open for picnicking at 5:30 p.m. The free performances are hosted by the New Haven Museum, which owns and operates the historic site.

Rain dates for all concerts are the following day. For weather updates visit http://newhavenmuseum.org or @newhavenmuseum on FB/IG.