Twilight Concert Series: Avenue Groove

The 2026 Twilight Concert Series at the historic Pardee-Morris House will continue on July 22, 2026, as Avenue Groove brings R&B, funk and dance music with fantastic vocals to the PMH stage.

The free performances are hosted by the New Haven Museum, which owns and operates the historic site. Rain dates for all concerts are the following day. For weather updates, visit http://newhavenmuseum.org or @newhavenmuseum on FB/IG.

New Haven Museum thanks community partner WSHU 91.1 FM for supporting the 2026 summer season.