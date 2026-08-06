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Twilight Concert Series: Amy Gallatin & Stillwaters

Twilight Concert Series: Amy Gallatin & Stillwaters

The 2026 Twilight Concert Series at the historic Pardee-Morris House closes out the summer season with the rootsy soaring harmonies and red-hot picking of Amy Gallatin & Stillwaters on Wednesday, August 19, 2026!

Gallatin and resophonic guitarist Roger Williams will be joined on mandolin and vocals by Roger’s son, Berklee College of Music grad, JD, and veteran bassist Bob Dick, formerly of bluegrass band Front Range and founder of New England’s Blackstone Valley Bluegrass.

Grounds open for picnicking at 5:30 p.m. The free performances are hosted by the New Haven Museum, which owns and operates the historic site. Rain dates for all concerts are the following day. NHM thanks community partner WSHU 91.1 FM for supporting the 2026 summer season.

Pardee-Morris House
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New Haven Museum
203-562-4183
info@newhavenmuseum.org
newhavenmuseum.org
Pardee-Morris House
325 Lighthouse Rd
New Haven, Connecticut 06512
203-562-4183
info@newhavenmuseum.org
http://newhavenmuseum.org/visit/pardee-morris-house/