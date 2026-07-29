A Film by David Serero

Presented by Guild Hall & the Jewish Center of the Hamptons

For more than five decades, Tovah Feldshuh has stood among the most celebrated and influential performers in American entertainment. From her acclaimed portrayal of Golda Meir and iconic Broadway performances to memorable roles in film and television, Feldshuh has continually reinvented herself while remaining devoted to artistic excellence.

Directed and produced by David Serero, TOVAH offers the definitive portrait of a woman whose intelligence, courage, and artistry have inspired generations of audiences and performers. Through exclusive interviews, rare archival footage, and intimate behind-the-scenes access, the documentary traces Feldshuh’s journey from a fearless young actress to a Broadway institution and cultural icon. The film features an extraordinary roster of voices, including Dustin Hoffman, Oscar Isaac, Kristen Bell, Patti LuPone, Katie Couric, and many others, reflecting Feldshuh’s profound impact across theater, film, and popular culture.

Following the screening, Feldshuh will join bestselling author, publisher, and literary tastemaker Zibby Owens for a live conversation exploring the film, her remarkable career, and the stories behind a lifetime dedicated to performance, resilience, and the enduring power of storytelling.