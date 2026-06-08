Tiny Desk Contest On The Road 2026
Tiny Desk Contest On The Road 2026
NPR's Tiny Desk Contest is back on the road in 2026! Join us this summer as we travel across the country for a one-of-a-kind concert, featuring the Contest winner plus two up-and-coming artists from each city.
This year's winner is Cure For Paranoia, the genre-bending project of Dallas-based rapper Cameron McCloud and friends, a dynamic group whose music is playful and political. McCloud started Cure For Paranoia to share the therapeutic experience that "creating music with his people" offered him. A pre-school teacher by day, he posted a new rap every day on social media for all of 2025
Opening acts to be announced soon!
Warsaw
$37.50
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
WQXR, WBGO, WSHU, WFUV
203-371-1239
jfred@wshu.org
Warsaw
261 Driggs AveBrooklyn, New York 11222
(929) 441-3114
info@warsawconcerts.com