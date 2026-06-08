Tiny Desk Contest On The Road 2026

NPR's Tiny Desk Contest is back on the road in 2026! Join us this summer as we travel across the country for a one-of-a-kind concert, featuring the Contest winner plus two up-and-coming artists from each city.

This year's winner is Cure For Paranoia, the genre-bending project of Dallas-based rapper Cameron McCloud and friends, a dynamic group whose music is playful and political. McCloud started Cure For Paranoia to share the therapeutic experience that "creating music with his people" offered him. A pre-school teacher by day, he posted a new rap every day on social media for all of 2025

Opening acts to be announced soon!