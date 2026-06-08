© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tiny Desk Contest On The Road 2026

Tiny Desk Contest On The Road 2026

NPR's Tiny Desk Contest is back on the road in 2026! Join us this summer as we travel across the country for a one-of-a-kind concert, featuring the Contest winner plus two up-and-coming artists from each city.

This year's winner is Cure For Paranoia, the genre-bending project of Dallas-based rapper Cameron McCloud and friends, a dynamic group whose music is playful and political. McCloud started Cure For Paranoia to share the therapeutic experience that "creating music with his people" offered him. A pre-school teacher by day, he posted a new rap every day on social media for all of 2025

Opening acts to be announced soon!

Warsaw
$37.50
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

WQXR, WBGO, WSHU, WFUV
203-371-1239
jfred@wshu.org
https://www.wshu.org/
Warsaw
261 Driggs Ave
Brooklyn, New York 11222
(929) 441-3114
info@warsawconcerts.com
https://www.warsawconcerts.com/