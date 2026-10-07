Three Sonatas for Violin and Piano featuring Robert Chausow and Eleonor Bindman

The NFAC Chamber Players return to the North Fork Arts Center for a performance featuring accomplished violinist Robert Chausow and acclaimed pianist Eleonor Bindman. The program will include three sonatas for violin and piano by J.S. Bach, Ludwig van Beethoven and Edvard Grieg.

Praised by The New York Times for her “lively, clear-textured and urbane” pianistic style and her “impressive clarity of purpose and a full grasp of the music’s spirit,” Eleonor Bindman hails from Riga, Latvia. She holds a BA in music from NYU and a MA in piano pedagogy from SUNY New Paltz.

Classical Archives declared: “Prepare to be surprised” when encountering Ms. Bindman’s vast range of musical activity. Lately, she has been focusing on transcribing and performing the music of J.S. Bach. Her Brandenburg Duets, a unique arrangement of the six Brandenburg Concertos for piano-four-hands, was declared “breathtaking in its sheer precision and vitality” by Pianist Magazine when it released in 2018, while the Cello Suites for Piano, a new version of Bach’s iconic set, made its debut in 2020 at #7 on the Billboard® Classical Charts. 2022 marked the release of Bach’s complete Orchestral Suites for piano duet as well as a solo recording of the 6 keyboard Partitas. Her latest transcription of Bach’s lute suites for piano, Absolute, came out in 2025 on the Orchid Classics label.

Ms. Bindman’s piano transcription scores are available online and are especially popular with adult amateur pianists. During the first months of Covid, she sent out a free transcription every week to the subscribers of her e-newsletter. A passionate music educator, she conducts workshops for amateur pianists focusing on efficient practicing, score analysis and memorization. She is also the founder of “Classical For Kids”, a public service website with free playlists of classical, jazz and world music curated especially for families with young children. “Classical for Kids” offers other free resources for parents and educators and all C4K playlists are available and streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

Robert Chausow has had a distinguished career as a concert violinist spanning nearly six decades. Born in Chicago, he comes from a musical family—his father and three uncles were all prominent performers. Robert began violin studies at the age of four and later attended Indiana University, where he studied with renowned pedagogue Josef Gingold. His other distinguished teachers included Ivan Galamian, Oscar Shumsky, and Nathan Milstein.

His professional career began at the age of 17 with the Utah Symphony Orchestra. Since moving to New York City in 1979, Robert has performed extensively with many of the finest ensembles, including the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, New York Chamber Symphony, Orchestra of St. Luke’s, Brooklyn Philharmonic, and many others.

Beyond the concert stage, Robert has enjoyed an extraordinary career as a recording and performing artist, appearing live and on recordings with some of the world’s most celebrated musicians, including Paul McCartney, Michael Jackson, Wynton Marsalis, Roberta Flack, Alicia Keys, and many others.

Robert has served as Concertmaster of the Westchester Philharmonic and as Assistant Concertmaster of the New York City Ballet Orchestra, the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra, and the American Composers Orchestra, each for more than 40 years. In addition to his orchestral work, he is a frequent recitalist, chamber musician, studio musician, and violin teacher. He is also a T’ai Chi instructor at the New York School of T’ai Chi Chuan. Robert and his wife, Michele, are full-time residents of Greenport, happily celebrating six years as Northforkers.