Lighthouses have safeguarded mariners for centuries. Many are cherished historic landmarks—beacons that symbolize hope, safety, guidance, and enduring strength—including three majestic examples on the Connecticut coast owned by the New London Maritime Society (NLMS). Susan Tamulevich, executive director of NLMS, will share the colorful histories of the treasured lighthouses during a free NH250 event, “Three Lighthouses Off New London,” at the Pardee-Morris House on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at 2 p.m. For weather updates check our Facebook/Instagram pages or visit newhavenmuseum.org.

Beginning in 2009, the NLMS assumed ownership of three historic beacons that guided vessels from the Atlantic into the port of New London in southeastern Long Island Sound: New London Harbor Light—established in 1761 and the oldest and tallest lighthouse on the Sound; Race Rock Light Station—constructed in the 1870s off Fishers Island, a remarkable engineering achievement in the turbulent waters known as “the Race”; and New London Ledge Lighthouse—the 1909 brick ‘house’ affectionately called “Point Alpha” by Groton-based submariners. NLMS restores and maintains the three lighthouses and keeps them accessible to the public.

Tamulevich notes that as GPS technology supplanted the role of lighthouses as navigational aids, a significant number of the structures have deteriorated due to neglect and the effects of climate change, while others are being sold off to private owners. Thankfully, the 2000 National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act recognizes the cultural, recreational, and educational value of historic light stations. Since its enactment, more than 150 lighthouse properties have been transferred to new stewards, helping to ensure their preservation for future generations.

New Haven Museum thanks community partner WSHU 91.1 FM for supporting the 2026 summer season.