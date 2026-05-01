Third Thursdays: Jake Lear & The Kings

Third Thursdays at Guild Hall are a vibrant celebration of art, music, and community. Enjoy live music in the Minikes garden curated by Carlos Lama during extended gallery hours, offering the perfect backdrop to visit the exhibitions on view at a relaxed pace. Concessions, including wine, beer, cocktails, and light refreshments will be available for purchase from Louise & Howie’s Coffee Cart. Whether you come for the music, the art, the social vibe, or all of the above, Third Thursdays offers a welcoming way to spend warm nights on the East End with family and friends.

Advance reservations are available, but are not required.