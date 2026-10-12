© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Yale Cellos

The Yale Cellos

Enjoy an afternoon of exceptional music as the acclaimed Yale Cellos perform at The Hotchkiss School on Sunday, November 1, at 4:30 p.m. in Katherine M. Elfers Hall at the Esther Eastman Music Center. Directed by Ole Akahoshi, the ensemble will perform a diverse program featuring works by Bach, Ravel, Wagner, and Villa-Lobos, along with arrangements of Beatles favorites. The concert will feature acclaimed soprano Hyunah Yu and cellist Paul Watkins as soloists.

Free and open to the public.

Katherine M Elfers Hall, Esther Eastman Music Center at The Hotchkiss School
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

The Hotchkiss School
https://www.hotchkiss.org/
Katherine M Elfers Hall, Esther Eastman Music Center at The Hotchkiss School
11 Interlaken Road
Lakeville, Connecticut 06039
https://www.hotchkiss.org/our-school/summer-programs/summer-concert-series