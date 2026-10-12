The Yale Cellos

Enjoy an afternoon of exceptional music as the acclaimed Yale Cellos perform at The Hotchkiss School on Sunday, November 1, at 4:30 p.m. in Katherine M. Elfers Hall at the Esther Eastman Music Center. Directed by Ole Akahoshi, the ensemble will perform a diverse program featuring works by Bach, Ravel, Wagner, and Villa-Lobos, along with arrangements of Beatles favorites. The concert will feature acclaimed soprano Hyunah Yu and cellist Paul Watkins as soloists.

Free and open to the public.