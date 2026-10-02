The Truth Behind Investigating the Unknown

The Seymour Library welcomes the Eastern Connecticut Paranormal Society. The Society is a group of paranormal investigators who have come together to find the truth through in-depth investigative techniques NOT to sensationalize paranormal activity.

The Society tonight will present the method and steps through structured research and observation onsite to find the truly paranormal cases that show the mystery of the unknown. Past investigations and case studies will be shared providing an immersive look into the world of paranormal research. Local New England cases the Society has been involved in will be discussed. The talk will conclude with a Q&A session to answer questions that are sure to come up.

Call the Library at 203-888-3903 for more information on this program. Registration is not necessary for this program.