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The Tabernacle Choir: Songs of Hope at Hollywood Bowl: Watch Party

The Tabernacle Choir: Songs of Hope at Hollywood Bowl: Watch Party

Join us for a special Watch Party of this unforgettable event.
Enjoy an inspiring and memorable shared viewing experience.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square: Songs of Hope Benefit Concert
A century after its first appearance here in 1926, The Tabernacle Choir returns for a special benefit concert uniting breathtaking music with humanitarian purpose. Featuring guest artists Donny Osmond, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Stephanie J. Block, and Sebastian Arcelus, the evening will celebrate hope through music on one of the world’s most iconic stages.

Garde Arts Center
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Garde Arts Center
(860) 444-7373 Extension 1
boxoffice@gardearts.org
https://gardearts.org/

Artist Group Info

boxoffice@gardearts.org
Garde Arts Center
Garde Arts Center
325 State Street
New London, Connecticut 06320
(860) 444-7373
boxoffice@gardearts.org
https://gardearts.org/events/