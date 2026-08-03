The Sweet Remains - FREE CONCERT

FREE TICKET SHOW | SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 | 7:30PM SHOW / 6:30PM DOORS

Free tickets may be reserved in advance via Book Tickets Now button! Free tickets are also issued day of show at the Box Office which opens 2-hours before show time on show days (based on available supplies).

The Sweet Remains draw comparisons to Crosby, Stills & Nash, Simon & Garfunkel, and The Eagles, while connecting with fans of John Mayer, Ray LaMontagne, and Jason Mraz. Their rare blend of lush three-part harmonies, folk-pop warmth, and easygoing humor creates a live experience that feels both timeless and refreshingly current.

The trio — Rich Price, Greg Naughton, and Brian Chartrand — are each accomplished singer-songwriters, with credits spanning solo albums, international tours, film, and television. Their award-winning feature film The Independents, inspired by the band’s journey, was praised by The Hollywood Reporter and LA Times and is now streaming on Amazon Prime, Tubi, and more.

Returning to the road with Embers, their fifth studio album produced by Grammy-winner Andy Zulla, The Sweet Remains showcase the luminous songwriting and signature harmonies that have earned them more than 65 million Spotify streams and a devoted worldwide following. Featuring standout tracks like When The World Slowed Down, Don’t Count Me Out, and the introspective title track Ember, the album affirms their place as one of today’s most engaging folk-rock acts.

September 12, 2026 | 7:30 pm