The String Queens - FREE SHOW

The String Queens is an award-winning, genre-defying string trio celebrated for its dynamic performances that seamlessly blend classical music with jazz, hip-hop, R&B, and popular styles. With a mission to educate, inspire, and empower audiences through music that reflects diverse cultural experiences, the ensemble is committed to breaking down barriers in the performing arts while championing equity, access, and representation both on stage and in the classroom. Renowned for their artistry, versatility, and engaging stage presence, The String Queens have performed on some of the world’s most prestigious stages and platforms. Their notable appearances include the 2021 Presidential Inauguration Concert, NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series, ESPN’s Wimbledon Championship campaign, and collaborations with the National Symphony Orchestra and Capital City Symphony. The trio has also been featured at premier venues and festivals including the Hollywood Bowl, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Birdland Jazz Club, Blue Note Jazz Club Napa, the DC Jazz Festival, the Saratoga Jazz Festival, and as featured performers at the Capital Jazz Festival and Capital Jazz SuperCruise, as well as at the Geffen Playhouse in California, where they created unique arrangements of timeless works in tribute to Debbie Allen and Greg Berlanti.

Their collaborative spirit has led to performances alongside iconic artists such as NEA Jazz Master and MacArthur Fellow violinist Regina Carter and multiple Grammy Award–nominated singer-songwriter Coco Jones, as well as appearances at nationally recognized events including the BET Honors, NAMM’s Conference Rally for Music Education, and major televised broadcasts. Through these collaborations, The String Queens continue to expand the role of string music within contemporary culture while honoring its classical roots.

The trio’s discography, including The String Queens (2019), Our Favorite Things (2020), and RISE (2022), showcases their signature sound and commitment to innovative programming. Building on this momentum, The String Queens will release its highly anticipated fourth studio album on Summer 2026, co-produced by the aforementioned Regina Carter. The project will feature special guest artists and will further expand the ensemble’s genre-blending artistry and collaborative reach. Their work has earned critical acclaim and multiple honors, including WAMMIE Awards for Best Classical Group and Best Classical Song, the Aspire Award from the Atlanta Symphony, and the Jazz Education Award from the DC Jazz Festival Organization, as well as national media recognition through features on CBS Mornings (Emmy Award-winning segment) and Voice of America.

Beyond performance, The String Queens trio is deeply committed to arts education and community engagement. As U.S. Department of State Cultural Ambassadors, through the American Music Abroad program, and Voting Members of the Recording Academy, the trio uses its platform to promote cultural diplomacy, global artistic exchange, and the advancement of the music industry at the highest level. As experienced educators and clinicians, they have presented workshops, masterclasses, professional development sessions and keynote addresses for organizations such as the Save The Music Foundation, Carnegie Hall, El Sistema USA, and school districts and universities across the country. Their work emphasizes culturally responsive teaching, student voice, and innovative approaches to string instruction that connect classical technique with contemporary relevance.

At the heart of The String Queens’ work is a belief that music is a powerful vehicle for storytelling, connection, and social impact. Through both performance and education, they strive to inspire the next generation of musicians while reshaping the landscape of string music to be more inclusive, relevant, and reflective of the communities it serves.

