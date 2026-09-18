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The Songs of America

The Songs of America

The Songs of America
Sunday, October 18, 3 PM (Doors 2 PM)
Tickets: $45

Featuring: Eric Mahl, Sarah Joyce Cooper, and friends

This program dives deep into the very roots of what we have come to know as the “American sound,” through song. From Africa to the British Isles, to Mezzo-America, from Spirituals to Rock and Roll, from Appalachia to Danbury, we will explore the rich traditions of music from all over space and time that have come together to create the unique and kaleidoscopic world of American music that permeates the very air we breathe.

The program will include traditional renditions of folk songs from around the world featuring the works of Samuel Barber, Charles Ives- even Claude Debussy and many more. Join us for an enlightening and entertaining afternoon of The Songs of America.

The Granite
$0-$45
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Granite
hello@thegranitechurch.org
https://thegranitechurch.org/
The Granite
5 N. Main Street
Redding, Connecticut 06896
hello@thegranitechurch.org
https://thegranitechurch.org/