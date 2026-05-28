The Simon and Garfunkel Songbook Show

Saturday, June 13, at 2:00 pm.

Registration required.

Join us for a uniquely entertaining music and multimedia stage show chronicling the iconic career of Simon & Garfunkel. The music speaks for itself and is anchored by Rex Fowler, co-founder of the renowned folk/rock duo, Aztec Two-Step. Rex is joined by his wife, Dodie Pettit, on lead guitar, keyboards, and vocals. Dodie was also an original cast member of Broadway’s greatest success story, "The Phantom of the Opera." Multi-instrumentalist Steven Roues, multi-horn player Joe Meo, and drummer/percussionist Peter Hohmeister round out the band.

A meet-the-performers reception will be held immediately following the concert in the art gallery.

Register here: cutchogue.librarycalendar.com/event/concert-69930