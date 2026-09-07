A group of artists gathers at a lakeside community for a summer holiday. Among them are a famous actress, her lover, a celebrated novelist and her playwright son, desperate to win her approval and the heart of a young woman who has her own sights set on the stage. Yura Kordonsky’s new adaptation of The Seagull––Anton Chekhov’s bittersweet tale of unrequited love and thwarted ambitions––explores the exquisite agony of finding your own voice, the generational tensions between tradition and innovation, and the hopelessly tangled ties that bind.