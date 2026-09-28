The School of Engineering & Computing’s Robert “Bob” Sobolewski ’70 Family Distinguished Speaker Series James Beletic ’78, PhD “The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST): Humankind’s Greatest Space Science Facility”

This presentation of the School of Engineering & Computing’s Robert “Bob” Sobolewski ’70 Family Distinguished Speaker Series highlights the amazing technical innovations and operational details of one of the most sophisticated scientific accomplishments: the James Webb Space Telescope.

It covers JWSTs infrared capabilities, its major research areas–early universe, galaxy formation, birth of starts and protoplanets, and studies on the origin of life–and demonstrates its performance and impact and examples. Presented with the Center for Climate, Coastal, and Marine Studies.