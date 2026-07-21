The Revivalists with Olivia Barnes

The Revivalists bring their dynamic, genre-blending sound back to the Levitt Pavilion this August! The New Orleans-based, multi-platinum band has earned a national following with their fusion of indie rock, soul, and folk, delivered through a powerful and high-energy live performance.

Their highly anticipated new album, Get It Honest (out July 24), marks their first full-length release in over three years. Led by the anthemic single “Heart Stop,” the album explores perseverance and facing the future with clarity and conviction, showcasing the band’s signature intensity and evolution.