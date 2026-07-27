The Red Planet. - FREE CONCERT

FREE TICKET SHOW | THURSDAY, AUG 6 | 7:30PM SHOW / 6:30PM DOORS

Free tickets may be reserved in advance via "Get Tickets" button! Free tickets are also issued day of show at the Box Office which opens 2-hours before show time on show days (based on available supplies).

The Red Planet does a straight-up, no-nonsense jam that covers a variety of classic tunes from The Dead, Dylan, and The Band to Johnny Cash and other roots-based, country-fied, Americana-type, standards. Their laid-back, sittin’-on-the front porch, let’s-have-fun attitude gives way to tightly worked out performances, rich with interwoven instrumental unity, guitar pyrotechnics, vocal harmony, group dynamics, and flat-out enthusiasm—all delivered with a genuine working-for-the people, non-showbiz kinda presence. It’s hard not to have a good old time, hangin’ out when they do their thing.

August 06, 2026 | 7:30 pm